企業一覧
ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes 給与

ThousandEyesの給与は下位のカスタマーサクセスの年間総報酬$38,997から上位のセールスの$673,891の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています ThousandEyes. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $237K
カスタマーサクセス
$39K
プロダクトデザイナー
$279K

プロダクトマネージャー
$412K
セールス
$674K
権利確定スケジュール

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

ThousandEyesでは、株式・株式報酬付与は3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.00% 年次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (11.00% 期間あたり)

  • 34% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (11.33% 期間あたり)

よくある質問

ThousandEyesで報告されている最高給与の職種はセールス at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$673,891です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ThousandEyesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$279,098です。

その他のリソース