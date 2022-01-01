企業一覧
ThoughtSpot 給与

ThoughtSpotの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$12,271から上位のセールスの$326,625の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています ThoughtSpot. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
MTS 2 $39.5K
MTS 3 $39.5K
MTS 4 $56.7K
Senior MTS $102K
Staff Engineer $138K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

マーケティング
Median $148K
ビジネスアナリスト
$213K

コーポレートデベロップメント
$159K
データサイエンティスト
$133K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$49.8K
プロダクトデザイナー
$30.9K
プロダクトマネージャー
$110K
リクルーター
$12.3K
セールス
$327K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$107K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$152K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

ThoughtSpotでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

ThoughtSpotで報告されている最高給与の職種はセールス at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$326,625です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ThoughtSpotで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$108,845です。

その他のリソース