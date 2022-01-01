企業一覧
Thought Machine
Thought Machine 給与

Thought Machineの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$77,555から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$237,936の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Thought Machine. 最終更新日： 11/16/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC1 $77.6K
IC2 $131K
IC3 $177K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $238K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $161K

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $110K
カスタマーサクセス
$182K
リクルーター
$88K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Thought Machineでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Thought Machineで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$237,936です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Thought Machineで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$145,990です。

