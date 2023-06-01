企業一覧
ThorDrive
    • 会社概要

    ThorDrive is an autonomous driving company founded in 2006 by Dr. Seung-Woo Seo. They began with research on AI and robotics, and later focused on autonomous driving. In 2016, they launched their first autonomous vehicle, a robotaxi in Seoul, South Korea. They expanded to the US in 2018 with a last-mile delivery service in Silicon Valley. They are now headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and have released a proof-of-concept autonomous cargo and baggage tractor for ground support operations in the aviation industry. Their technology is expanding to nearby airports and cargo hubs to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

    http://www.thordrive.ai
    ウェブサイト
    2016
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

