Thinkific 給与

Thinkificの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$66,637から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$150,565の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Thinkific. 最終更新日： 11/15/2025
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Thinkificでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
