トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    ウェブサイト
    1992
    設立年
    1,422
    従業員数
    本社所在地

