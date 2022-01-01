Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 4 weeks

Unique Perk Profit Sharing - The maximum payout is 20% when PFO reaches 35%

Unique Perk Child care - Discount on early education and child care services

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer