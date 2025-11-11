Teslaのネットワークエンジニア報酬 in San Francisco Bay AreaはP2のyearあたり$206KからP4のyearあたり$336Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージ総額は$339Kです。 Teslaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$206K
$155K
$51.3K
$0
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$336K
$217K
$106K
$12.8K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Teslaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
