Tesla
  • 給与
  • メカニカルエンジニア

  • 熱工学エンジニア

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Tesla 熱工学エンジニア 給与 （San Francisco Bay Area）

Teslaの熱工学エンジニア報酬 in San Francisco Bay AreaはP2のyearあたり$134KからP4のyearあたり$354Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージ総額は$230Kです。 Teslaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
P1
Associate Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Engineer
$134K
$111K
$22.9K
$0
P3
Senior Engineer
$197K
$148K
$48.9K
$0
P4
Staff Engineer
$354K
$210K
$144K
$0
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Teslaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの メカニカルエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Tesla in San Francisco Bay Areaの熱工学エンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$420,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Teslaの熱工学エンジニア職種 in San Francisco Bay Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$235,000です。

