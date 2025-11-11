企業一覧
Tesla
Teslaの製造エンジニア報酬 in United StatesはP1のyearあたり$97.4KからP4のyearあたり$242Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$134Kです。 Teslaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025

P1
Associate Engineer
$97.4K
$91.1K
$3.6K
$2.6K
P2
Engineer
$131K
$110K
$20K
$1.1K
P3
Senior Engineer
$171K
$137K
$33.4K
$778
P4
Staff Engineer
$242K
$153K
$80.7K
$8K
最新の給与投稿
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Teslaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Teslaでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.



よくある質問

Tesla in United Statesの製造エンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$241,780です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Teslaの製造エンジニア職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$137,500です。

