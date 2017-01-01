企業ディレクトリ
tenex.ai
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • tenex.aiについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    ウェブサイト
    2024
    設立年
    11
    従業員数
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      tenex.aiの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース