企業ディレクトリ
Tencent Holdings
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Tencent Holdings 給与

Tencent Holdingsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスアナリストのの年間総報酬で$43,084から、高い方の端で情報技術者（IT）ので$666,650までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Tencent Holdings. 最終更新日： 8/16/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ビジネスアナリスト
$43.1K
ビジネス開発
$108K
データサイエンティスト
$63.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
情報技術者（IT）
$667K
法務
$301K
パートナーマネージャー
$158K
プロダクトマネージャー
$55.9K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$102K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

Tencent Holdings में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका 情報技術者（IT） at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $666,650 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Tencent Holdings में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $104,824 है।

注目求人

    Tencent Holdingsの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Kakao
  • Airtel India
  • Vodafone
  • Serco
  • Mail.ru Group
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース