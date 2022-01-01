企業ディレクトリ
Tempus
Tempus 給与

Tempusの給与範囲は、低い方の端で事務アシスタントのの年間総報酬で$29,108から、高い方の端で営業ので$256,275までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Tempus. 最終更新日： 8/16/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $129K
Senior Software Engineer $161K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Data Scientist $150K
Senior Data Scientist $150K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $185K

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $152K
事務アシスタント
$29.1K
ビジネスアナリスト
$68.6K
カスタマーサービス
$56.8K
カスタマーサクセス
$69.7K
データアナリスト
$79.6K
プログラムマネージャー
$84.6K
営業
$256K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$140K
テクニカルライター
$76.4K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Tempusでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (6.25% 四半期ごと)

よくある質問

Tempusで報告された最高給の職種は営業 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$256,275です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Tempusで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$128,945です。

