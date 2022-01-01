企業ディレクトリ
TELUS 給与

TELUSの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$10,107から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$135,281までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 TELUS. 最終更新日： 8/15/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

機械学習エンジニア

DevOpsエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
プロダクトデザイナー
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

UXデザイナー

データサイエンティスト
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
マーケティング
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
プログラムマネージャー
Median $85K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $56.2K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $76.8K
データアナリスト
Median $37.1K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $110K
ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $129K

データアーキテクト

マネジメントコンサルタント
Median $95.6K
ビジネスオペレーション
$101K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$96.9K
ビジネス開発
$99.3K
チーフオブスタッフ
$92.6K
コピーライター
$88.4K
カスタマーサービス
$10.1K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$76.8K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$75.2K
人事
$66.4K
情報技術者（IT）
$11.6K
マーケティングオペレーション
$104K
機械技術者
$72.9K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$107K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$14.5K
営業
$55.4K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$89.6K
信頼性と安全性
$41.7K
UXリサーチャー
$88.2K
よくある質問

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v TELUS je ソフトウェアエンジニア at the L6 level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $135,281.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v TELUS je $86,649.

