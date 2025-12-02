企業一覧
Telefónica
Telefónica ビジネスアナリスト 給与

Telefónicaのビジネスアナリスト総報酬 in Argentinaの平均はyearあたりARS 20.36MからARS 28.51Mの範囲です。 Telefónicaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均総報酬

$16.7K - $19.4K
Argentina
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$15.4K$16.7K$19.4K$21.6K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Telefónica?

よくある質問

Telefónica in Argentinaのビジネスアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬ARS 28,508,830です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Telefónicaのビジネスアナリスト職種 in Argentinaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はARS 20,363,450です。

その他のリソース

