Teladoc Health ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Teladoc Healthのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSoftware Engineer Iのyearあたり$102KからStaff Software Engineerのyearあたり$223Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$185Kです。 Teladoc Healthの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Software Engineer I
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
Teladoc Healthでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.00% 年次)
