Teladoc Health データサイエンティスト 給与

Teladoc Healthのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in United StatesはData Scientist IIのyearあたり$138KからSenior Data Scientistのyearあたり$264Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$161Kです。 Teladoc Healthの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
Teladoc Healthでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.00% 年次)
33% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.00% 年次)
