Teladoc Health
  • 給与
  • データサイエンティスト

  • 全データサイエンティスト給与

Teladoc Health データサイエンティスト 給与

Teladoc Healthのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in United StatesはData Scientist IIのyearあたり$138KからSenior Data Scientistのyearあたり$264Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$161Kです。 Teladoc Healthの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
表示 3 その他のレベル
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

株式種別
RSU

Teladoc Healthでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.00% 年次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.00% 年次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.00% 年次)



含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

医療情報学

よくある質問

Teladoc Health in United Statesのデータサイエンティストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$263,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Teladoc Healthのデータサイエンティスト職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$143,000です。

