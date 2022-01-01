企業一覧
Teladoc Health 給与

Teladoc Healthの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$49,670から上位のソリューションアーキテクトの$305,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Teladoc Health. 最終更新日： 9/1/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $135K
Software Engineer III $175K
Senior Software Engineer $188K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Data Scientist II $138K
Data Scientist III $172K
Senior Data Scientist $264K

ヘルスインフォマティクス

プロダクトマネージャー
Product Manager II $178K
Senior Product Manager $190K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $270K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $163K

UXデザイナー

ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $305K
マーケティング
Median $98.8K
カスタマーサービス
$49.7K
カスタマーサクセス
$109K
リクルーター
$199K
セールス
$294K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$204K
UXリサーチャー
$206K
権利確定スケジュール

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

株式種別
RSU

Teladoc Healthでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.00% 年次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.00% 年次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.00% 年次)

よくある質問

Teladoc Healthで報告されている最高給与の職種はソリューションアーキテクトで、年間総報酬は$305,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Teladoc Healthで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$178,333です。

