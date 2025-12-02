Technology & Strategy プロダクトデザイナー 給与

企業一覧
Technology & Strategyのプロダクトデザイナー総報酬 in Germanyの平均はyearあたり€69.4Kから€95.1Kの範囲です。 Technology & Strategyの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均総報酬

$86.8K - $103K
Germany
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$80.1K$86.8K$103K$110K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Technology & Strategy?

よくある質問

Technology & Strategy in Germanyのプロダクトデザイナーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€95,062です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Technology & Strategyのプロダクトデザイナー職種 in Germanyで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€69,436です。

その他のリソース

