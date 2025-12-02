企業一覧
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra ベンチャーキャピタリスト 給与

Tech Mahindraのベンチャーキャピタリスト報酬 in IndiaはU1でyearあたり₹367Kです。 Tech Mahindraの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/2/2025

平均総報酬

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
報酬追加レベル比較

キャリアレベルとは Tech Mahindra?

含まれる職種

アソシエート

よくある質問

Tech Mahindra in Indiaのベンチャーキャピタリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹451,864です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Tech Mahindraのベンチャーキャピタリスト職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹318,270です。

その他のリソース

