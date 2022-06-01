企業一覧
TD SYNNEX
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    We’re TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.We’re 22,000 of the IT industry’s best and brightest, who share an unwavering passion for bringing compelling technology products, services and solutions to the world. We’re an innovative partner that helps our customers maximize the value of IT investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities.At our core, we’re a company that cares. We care about our partners, our co-workers, our investors and the world around us. And we’re committed to being a diverse, inclusive employer of choice and a good corporate citizen.

    http://www.tdsynnex.com
    ウェブサイト
    2021
    設立年
    22,000
    従業員数
    $10B+
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

