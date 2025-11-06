企業一覧
この会社で働いていますか？
Tata Consultancy Services ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Kolkata Metropolitan Area）

Tata Consultancy Servicesのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Kolkata Metropolitan AreaはC1Yのyearあたり₹371KからC3Bのyearあたり₹1.52Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Kolkata Metropolitan Areaパッケージ総額は₹737Kです。 Tata Consultancy Servicesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
C1Y
Assistant Engineer Trainee(エントリーレベル)
₹371K
₹371K
₹0
₹0
C1
Assistant Engineer
₹498K
₹496K
₹0
₹2.2K
C2
IT Analyst
₹772K
₹770K
₹1.5K
₹0
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹1.22M
₹1.22M
₹0
₹0
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Tata Consultancy Servicesでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



新しい職種を投稿

よくある質問

Tata Consultancy Services in Kolkata Metropolitan Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹1,519,262です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Tata Consultancy Servicesのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Kolkata Metropolitan Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹736,727です。

