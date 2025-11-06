Tata Consultancy Servicesのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Kolkata Metropolitan AreaはC1Yのyearあたり₹371KからC3Bのyearあたり₹1.52Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Kolkata Metropolitan Areaパッケージ総額は₹737Kです。 Tata Consultancy Servicesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
C1Y
₹371K
₹371K
₹0
₹0
C1
₹498K
₹496K
₹0
₹2.2K
C2
₹772K
₹770K
₹1.5K
₹0
C3A
₹1.22M
₹1.22M
₹0
₹0
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Tata Consultancy Servicesでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
