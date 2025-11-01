企業一覧
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services データサイエンティスト 給与

Tata Consultancy Servicesのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in IndiaはC1のyearあたり₹683KからC4のyearあたり₹1.06Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.1Mです。 Tata Consultancy Servicesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/1/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
C1
Assistant Data Scientist
₹683K
₹683K
₹0
₹0
C2
Data Scientist
₹1.12M
₹1.11M
₹0
₹12.2K
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹2.76M
₹2.76M
₹0
₹0
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
表示 2 その他のレベル
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Tata Consultancy Servicesでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

Tata Consultancy Services in Indiaのデータサイエンティストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹2,762,400です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Tata Consultancy Servicesのデータサイエンティスト職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹1,102,230です。

