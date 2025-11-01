Tata Consultancy Services データサイエンティスト 給与

Tata Consultancy Servicesのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in IndiaはC1のyearあたり₹683KからC4のyearあたり₹1.06Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.1Mです。 Tata Consultancy Servicesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
C1
₹683K
₹683K
₹0
₹0
C2
₹1.12M
₹1.11M
₹0
₹12.2K
C3A
₹2.76M
₹2.76M
₹0
₹0
C3B
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Tata Consultancy Servicesでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)