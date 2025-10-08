企業一覧
Swisscom
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • デブオプスエンジニア

  • Netherlands

Swisscom デブオプスエンジニア 給与 （Netherlands）

Swisscomのデブオプスエンジニア報酬 in NetherlandsはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり€56.5KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり€79.8Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Netherlandsパッケージ総額は€63.8Kです。 Swisscomの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
€142K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
キャリアレベルとは Swisscom?

よくある質問

Swisscom in Netherlandsのデブオプスエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€89,577です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Swisscomのデブオプスエンジニア職種 in Netherlandsで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€58,929です。

