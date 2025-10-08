Swisscomのデブオプスエンジニア報酬 in NetherlandsはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり€56.5KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり€79.8Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Netherlandsパッケージ総額は€63.8Kです。 Swisscomの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
