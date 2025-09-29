Swift Navigation ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

What is the highest ソフトウェアエンジニア salary at Swift Navigation in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニア at Swift Navigation in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $174,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Swift Navigation ソフトウェアエンジニア employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swift Navigation for the ソフトウェアエンジニア role in United States is $135,000.