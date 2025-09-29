Swell Energy ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

What is the highest ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー salary at Swell Energy in Canada?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at Swell Energy in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$297,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Swell Energy ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー employees get paid in Canada?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swell Energy for the ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー role in Canada is CA$213,948.