sweetgreen ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

What is the highest ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー salary at sweetgreen in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at sweetgreen in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $322,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do sweetgreen ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at sweetgreen for the ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー role in United States is $226,800.