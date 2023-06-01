企業ディレクトリ
SurveySensum
トップインサイト
    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    ウェブサイト
    2018
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

    その他のリソース