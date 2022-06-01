企業一覧
Strategic Education
Strategic Education 給与

Strategic Educationの給与は下位のアドミニストレイティブアシスタントの年間総報酬$52,260から上位のデータサイエンスマネージャーの$180,900の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Strategic Education. 最終更新日： 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $137K
アドミニストレイティブアシスタント
$52.3K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$181K

プロダクトデザイナー
$73.6K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$58.5K
よくある質問

Strategic Educationで報告されている最高給与の職種はデータサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$180,900です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Strategic Educationで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$73,630です。

