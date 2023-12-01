企業ディレクトリ
Strapi
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Strapi 給与

Strapiの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$47,923から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$80,685までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Strapi. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

プロダクトマネージャー
$47.9K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$80.7K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$63.7K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Strapi is ソフトウェアエンジニア at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $80,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Strapi is $63,700.

注目求人

    Strapiの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース