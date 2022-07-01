企業ディレクトリ
Straker Translations
トップインサイト
    Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state of the art technology stack and robust AI layers to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker’s solutions are scalable, cost-effective and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.We empower people the world over to tell brand stories, communicate openly and protect unique cultures to enable the free flow of ideas, information, entertainment and commerce. With offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, The Netherlands, UK and USA we offer truly global coverage and 24/7 support through our worldwide production centres.

    http://www.strakertranslations.com
    ウェブサイト
    1999
    設立年
    330
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定収益
    本社

    注目求人

      Straker Translationsの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

