企業一覧
STORD
STORD 給与

STORDの給与は下位のテクニカルプログラムマネージャーの年間総報酬$134,325から上位のチーフオブスタッフの$271,350の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています STORD. 最終更新日： 10/26/2025

Block
+$58K
Robinhood
+$89K
Stripe
+$20K
Datadog
+$35K
Verily
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $167K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

チーフオブスタッフ
$271K
データサイエンティスト
$164K

プロダクトマネージャー
$202K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$134K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

STORDでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

STORDで報告されている最高給与の職種はチーフオブスタッフ at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$271,350です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
STORDで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$167,000です。

