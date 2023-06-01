企業一覧
Stoke Therapeutics
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Stoke Therapeuticsについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Stoke Therapeutics develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat severe genetic diseases using its proprietary technology. Its lead candidate, STK-001, is in clinical trials for Dravet syndrome, while STK-002 is in preclinical development for autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals for RNA-based medicines for rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases. Stoke Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

    stoketherapeutics.com
    ウェブサイト
    2017
    設立年
    102
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Stoke Therapeuticsの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • DoorDash
    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース