企業ディレクトリ
Stealth BioTherapeutics
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Stealth BioTherapeuticsについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Stealth BioTherapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing therapies for diseases related to mitochondrial dysfunction. Their lead product candidate, Elamipretide, is in various stages of clinical trials for the treatment of several conditions including barth syndrome, duchenne cardiomyopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. They also have other product candidates targeting complications of diabetes, renal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare neurological indications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in the Cayman Islands.

    http://www.stealthbt.com
    ウェブサイト
    2007
    設立年
    38
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Stealth BioTherapeuticsの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • DoorDash
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • Spotify
    • Snap
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース