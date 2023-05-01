企業一覧
STAQ Pharma
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    STAQ Pharma is a company that specializes in creating safe and effective drug concentrations for pediatric and adult surgical patients. They prioritize transparency by sharing video feeds, corrective actions, and final product testing results. They also ensure availability by producing non-sterile to sterile solutions and sterile-to-sterile repackaging, and have the capacity to produce up to 30,000 pre-filled syringes a day. STAQ Pharma sets high standards for quality with independent testing analysis, state-of-the-art equipment, and a highly-automated cleanroom space.

    https://staqpharma.com
    ウェブサイト
    2018
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    その他のリソース