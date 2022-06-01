企業ディレクトリ
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker 給与

Stanley Black & Deckerの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロジェクトマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$40,603から、高い方の端でプログラムマネージャーので$433,508までです。

$160K

機械技術者
Median $95K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $112K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $134K

ハードウェアエンジニア
Median $89K
ビジネスアナリスト
$104K
ビジネス開発
$236K
データアナリスト
$42.6K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$213K
データサイエンティスト
Median $150K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$89.1K
グラフィックデザイナー
$146K
人事
$61.2K
マーケティング
Median $140K
プロダクトデザイナー
$80.4K
プログラムマネージャー
$434K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$40.6K
営業
$152K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$164K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$60.3K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$141K
よくある質問

Stanley Black & Deckerで報告された最高給の職種はプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$433,508です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Stanley Black & Deckerで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$123,000です。

その他のリソース