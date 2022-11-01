企業ディレクトリ
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered 給与

Standard Charteredの給与範囲は、低い方の端でコーポレート開発のの年間総報酬で$16,994から、高い方の端で投資銀行家ので$502,500までです。

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $52.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $42.7K

テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $150K
会計士
$204K
ビジネスアナリスト
$26.4K
コーポレート開発
$17K
データアナリスト
$20K
データサイエンティスト
$43.9K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$17.1K
情報技術者（IT）
$39.4K
投資銀行家
$503K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$57.1K
プロダクトデザイナー
$69.1K
プログラムマネージャー
$60K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$43.1K
営業
$56.5K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$18K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$43.3K
Standard Charteredで報告された最高給の職種は投資銀行家 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$502,500です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Standard Charteredで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$43,225です。

