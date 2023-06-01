企業一覧
SRTX
    SRTX creates new materials and software to improve textiles, with their first technology being Sheertex, a knit made from one of the world's strongest polymers that has disrupted hosiery with impossibly strong pantyhose. They prioritize sustainability by offering longer-lasting products and paying equitable wages to employees. Their factory and office are located in the same headquarters, promoting collaboration and innovation. They encourage employee autonomy and strive to become the leading brand in hosiery.

    https://srtxlabs.com
    ウェブサイト
    2017
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

