Squireのソフトウェアエンジニアの中央値給与は$100,000です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Squire. 最終更新日： 11/30/2025
Squireでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/squire/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.