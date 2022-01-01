企業一覧
Squarespace 給与

Squarespaceの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$59,900から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$478,333の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Squarespace. 最終更新日： 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $195K
L4 $240K
L5 $277K
L6 $328K

フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
L5 $267K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
プロダクトマネージャー
L3 $216K
L4 $197K
L5 $298K

プロダクトデザイナー
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K
データサイエンティスト
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
データアナリスト
Median $135K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $190K
マーケティング
Median $164K
リクルーター
Median $150K
UXリサーチャー
Median $151K
アドミニストレーティブアシスタント
$79.6K
ビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー
$274K
ビジネスアナリスト
$118K
カスタマーサービス
Median $59.9K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$224K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$141K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$191K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $202K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

15%

1

25%

2

30%

3

30%

4

株式種別
RSU

Squarespaceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 1st- (15.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 30% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (30.00% 年次)

  • 30% 権利確定時期： 4th- (30.00% 年次)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Squarespaceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

Squarespaceで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the L7 levelで、年間総報酬は$478,333です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Squarespaceで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$195,822です。

その他のリソース

