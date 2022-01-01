Squarespaceの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$59,900から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$478,333の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Squarespace. 最終更新日： 11/30/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
15%
年 1
25%
年 2
30%
年 3
30%
年 4
Squarespaceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
15% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (15.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (25.00% 年次)
30% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (30.00% 年次)
30% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (30.00% 年次)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Squarespaceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/squarespace/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.