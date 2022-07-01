企業一覧
Spoonflower
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Spoonflowerについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Spoonflower’s mission is to inspire individuals to make, buy and sell unique products built around color and pattern. Our e-commerce website makes it possible for individuals to create, sell, and shop for unique fabrics, wallpaper and home decor, such as bedding and table linens. Many of the designers who use Spoonflower to create products also use it to sell their artwork, making Spoonflower the world’s largest marketplace of surface designs. The community of designers and shoppers who make up Spoonflower is central to what we do. Our goal is to continue to expand the reach of Spoonflower’s services internationally, and, more generally, to expand the opportunities available for individuals to express themselves through color, pattern and personalization.At Spoonflower, creativity, customer-focus, resourcefulness, authenticity, fun and trust are the core values of our workplace. Our team is full of creative, multitalented individuals who embody -- like our customers -- a DIY ethic and an embrace of hard work. We offer team members competitive benefits, support of continuing education, the chance to learn new skills and to move within the company, and a dynamic and flexible company culture.

    spoonflower.com
    ウェブサイト
    2008
    設立年
    270
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Spoonflowerの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース