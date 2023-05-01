企業一覧
SplashLearn
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    SplashLearn is a game-based curriculum for Pre-K to Grade 5 that aims to make learning fun and engaging. It is available on multiple platforms and has over 40 million users across 150+ countries. It is the fastest growing elementary math program in the US, with 1 in 3 schools and 1 in 7 elementary school children using it. The company has won several edtech awards and is backed by prominent investors. SplashLearn values individuality and inquisitiveness and offers opportunities to contribute to their suite of learning products.

    splashlearn.com
    ウェブサイト
    2010
    設立年
    351
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

