Splash Financial
Splash Financial 給与

Splash Financialの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの年間総報酬$180,000から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$240,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Splash Financial. 最終更新日： 9/19/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $240K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $180K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$221K

よくある質問

Splash Financialで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアで、年間総報酬は$240,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Splash Financialで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$221,100です。

