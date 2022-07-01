企業一覧
Splash Financial
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Splash Financialについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Earning a college or graduate degree is a life-changing achievement. Now you are ready to start a career and pursue your dreams. Unfortunately, you may be held back by student loans with high interest rates.We launched Splash Financial in 2013 when we saw our friends and family struggling with their student loans. Large loan balances with high interest rates led to big monthly payments for many years, so we figured there had to be a better way.Today, Splash is a leading student loan refinancing marketplace and technology platform that partners with credit unions and banks to help consumers save money on their student loans. With over 100,000 accounts and over $6 Billion in refinancing requests, Splash is one of the national leaders in refinancing student loans.

    https://splashfinancial.com
    ウェブサイト
    2013
    設立年
    150
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Splash Financialの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース