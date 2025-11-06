企業一覧
SoftServe
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Colombia

SoftServe ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Colombia）

SoftServeのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in ColombiaはL2でyearあたりCOP 167.9Mです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Colombiaパッケージ総額はCOP 201.06Mです。 SoftServeの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
(エントリーレベル)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.9M
COP 163.17M
COP 0
COP 4.72M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
表示 1 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+COP 236.11M
Robinhood logo
+COP 362.31M
Stripe logo
+COP 81.42M
Datadog logo
+COP 142.48M
Verily logo
+COP 89.56M
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する
キャリアレベルとは SoftServe?

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

デブオプスエンジニア

よくある質問

SoftServe in Colombiaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬COP 221,568,858です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
SoftServeのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Colombiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCOP 201,063,823です。

注目の求人

    SoftServeの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース