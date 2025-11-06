SoftServeのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in BulgariaはL2のyearあたりBGN 59.3KからL3のyearあたりBGN 61.9Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Bulgariaパッケージ総額はBGN 57.8Kです。 SoftServeの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***