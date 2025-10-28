企業一覧
Softeq
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

Softeq ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Softeqのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Polandパッケージの中央値はyearあたりPLN 214Kです。 Softeqの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/28/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Softeq
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
年収総額
PLN 214K
レベル
-
基本給
PLN 214K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
ボーナス
PLN 0
在籍年数
5 年
経験年数
10 年
キャリアレベルとは Softeq?
Block logo
+PLN 214K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 328K
Stripe logo
+PLN 73.7K
Datadog logo
+PLN 129K
Verily logo
+PLN 81.1K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Softeq in Polandのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬PLN 265,392です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Softeqのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Polandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はPLN 185,774です。

注目の求人

    Softeqの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース