SoftBank
  Greater Tokyo Area

SoftBank ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Tokyo Area）

SoftBankのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Tokyo Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり¥5.89Mです。 SoftBankの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025

年収中央値
company icon
SoftBank
Software Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
年収総額
¥5.89M
レベル
L3
基本給
¥3.35M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
ボーナス
¥2.54M
在籍年数
4 年
経験年数
4 年
キャリアレベルとは SoftBank?
よくある質問

SoftBank in Greater Tokyo Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬¥14,567,298です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
SoftBankのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Tokyo Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は¥3,573,168です。

