Societe Generale ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

Societe Generaleのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー報酬 in IndiaはL3のyearあたり₹6.62MからL6のyearあたり₹6.93Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹5Mです。 Societe Generaleの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹6.62M
₹4.54M
₹0
₹2.08M
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
