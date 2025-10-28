企業一覧
Societe Generale
Societe Generale ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

Societe Generaleのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー報酬 in IndiaはL3のyearあたり₹6.62MからL6のyearあたり₹6.93Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹5Mです。 Societe Generaleの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。

平均 報酬別 レベル
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹6.62M
₹4.54M
₹0
₹2.08M
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
表示 3 その他のレベル
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
キャリアレベルとは Societe Generale?

よくある質問

Societe Generale in Indiaのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹14,008,999です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Societe Generaleのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹4,369,062です。

