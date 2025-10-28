Societe Generale ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Societe Generaleのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはL1のyearあたり₹1.69MからL7のyearあたり₹2.69Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.96Mです。 Societe Generaleの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
